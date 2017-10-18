Scottsdale police arrest Tracy Shelden Morehouse on 2nd degree murder charge

Tracy Shelden Morehouse, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder.
The Scottsdale Police Department detectives arrested Morehouse for her alleged involvement in a fatal traffic collision at Scottsdale Road and Princess Drive on Aug. 13, Scottsdale police officials say.
Reportedly, Ms. Morehouse was driving a red 2014 Tesla S85 southbound on Scottsdale Road when she hit the 45-year-old motorcyclist, Greg Dolphin, as he was stopped for the red light on southbound Scottsdale Road at Princess Drive.
Prior to the collision, Ms. Morehouse was allegedly observed driving south in the northbound lanes of Scottsdale Road; and, while driving the wrong way she collided with a Toyota 4 Runner at Scottsdale Road and Chauncey Lane.
Rather than stopping and remaining on the scene of that non-injury collision, she instead fled south on Scottsdale Road at a high rate of speed, an Oct. 18 press release details.
Then, she continued south on Scottsdale Road, reaching speeds of more than 100 MPH until hitting Mr. Dolphin while he was at the red light at Princess Drive, resulting in fatal injuries sustained at the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release said.
Investigations revealed that Ms. Morehouse reached speeds exceeding 100 MPH and she was traveling in excess of 84 MPH at the point of impact with Mr. Dolphin. Blood analysis showed her blood alcohol concentration to be .355 percent.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.