Scottsdale Police begin using Narcan to combat opioid abuse

The Scottsdale Police Department is launching a program to better equip its officers as they confront the evolving opioid abuse issue within the community.
The initial phase of the program will issue and train patrol officers on the use of the lifesaving drug, Narcan (naloxone) nasal spray.
Narcan is a drug that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses an overdose.
Opioids include heroin and prescription pain medications such as morphine, codeine, fentanyl and Vicodin.
“Our officers may find themselves on a scene where opiates are present and accidental exposure is a risk,” said Scottsdale Police Chief Alan Rodbell.
“We are seeing increasing numbers of overdoses across the country as a result of opiate exposure. I want our officers to have the tools they need protect themselves and our community,” added Chief Rodbell.
Once the distribution to patrol officers is complete, jail staff, police aides, crime scene specialists and selected detectives will be trained and issued the lifesaving drug.
The $30,000 cost of the program was paid through the reallocation of existing budgeted funds.
Narcan has saved thousands from opioid overdoses across the United States in recent years.
By getting the lifesaving drug into the hands of first responders, the Scottsdale Police Department hopes to continue this success and better serve the needs of our community.
