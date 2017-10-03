Scottsdale police continue downtown focus of DUI education, enforcement

Scottsdale Police Department officials say they are taking a three-pronged approach to keeping impaired drivers off of local streets — they just need a $150,000 shot in the arm to keep the efforts afloat.
That’s where the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety comes in.
Scottsdale City Council Tuesday, Oct. 10 is expected to accept a grant in the amount of $150,000, which is derived from former President Barack Obama’s Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act and allocated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from the Office of Highway Safety.
“Approximately five years ago, in addition to enforcement, the department took a proactive approach to educate citizens on the harmful effects of driving while impaired and created the Know Your Limit program,” said Assistant Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther said in a report to city council.
“The program allows citizens to blow into a testing device to see the level of their blood alcohol prior to deciding to get behind the wheel of a vehicle. After a couple of years testing, the program has grown to be a huge success, allowing over 500 officers to have direct contact with over 40,000 citizens — by the citizen’s choice — since 2014.”
Visitors from throughout the Valley, country and even the world visit Scottsdale on a regular basis and often make it a point to visit at the restaurants and nightspots in what locals call the “entertainment district.”
Assistant Chief Walther says a majority of GOHS grant dollars are focused on DUI education and enforcement within the bounds of the entertainment district — Patrol District 2 — which has north and south boundaries of Lincoln Drive and Osborn Road and west and east boundaries of 64th Street and Pima Road.
“These safety concerns led to the development and implementation of the Alternative Transportation Safety Program,” Assistant Chief Walther said noting how the popularity of the city’s downtown entertainment district can, at times, create safety concerns largely created by impaired drivers.
“The new grant, if awarded, will continue these previous efforts by providing enhanced impaired driving education and enforcement withing the city by providing for reimbursement of overtime and related expenses for education and enforcement.”
The Office of Highway Safety will reimburse the city of Scottsdale for overtime costs associated with employee-related expenses up to $150,000, the grant program stipulates.
“I am very strict when it comes to how they get dollars,” said GOHS Director Alberto Gutier in an Oct. 3 phone interview. “You must report on a regular basis where and how you are spending grant dollars and you also have to do an annual report.”
Mr. Gutier contends law enforcement agencies across Arizona are short-staffed with little ability to deliver effective proactive DUI education and enforcement.
“The best of all is our partnership with the courts, electronic search warrants for blood,” he said pointing out in Arizona it is now possible for court ordered search warrants to be issued by the local Superior Court in eight to 10 minutes. “That is something we have forged with the Superior Court of Maricopa County.”
According to Mr. Gutier, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety receives about $4.5 million annually in federal grant dollars.
