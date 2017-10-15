Scottsdale police crisis response dog dies after 10 years of service

The nation’s first full-time crisis response dog died this past week.
Fozzie, a golden retriever, served for 10 years as a full-time crisis response dog with the Scottsdale Police Department.
Fozzie responded to homicides, suicides, fatal crashes, sexual assaults, domestic violence scenes and other critical incidents, providing comfort for people experiencing their worst day imaginable, according to a press release.
Along with his duties as a supporter to those affected by trauma and crimes, Fozzie also acted as a community ambassador, accompanying officers to countless presentations, community events, and classroom visits. The local crisis response program, Scottsdale police officials say, is credited with pioneering the path for more crisis response dog teams to be implemented across North America.
Fozzie was originally donated to the Scottsdale Police Department by Paws With A Cause, a service dog training organization in Michigan. The crisis response team is designed to provide comfort and support to those affected by a crime.
Fozzie was often called to provide support in cases involving children or people experiencing high trauma or stress. He led a full life, enjoying many hobbies alongside work such as snacking, napping, and swimming, the release states.
