Scottsdale Police Department identifies residential burglars

Following a request for help from the public, the Scottsdale Police Department has been able to identify the two suspected residential burglars from an Oct. 28, 2016 theft.
At 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 28, an apartment at 6847 E. Fourth Street, was burglarized while the victim was sleeping, according to police. The suspects stole the victim’s credit cards, their car, and other property.
The suspects then used the stolen credit cards at local businesses, police said.
The SPD has identified the two suspects as Matthew Brink, 30, and Kristina Lyn Frances, 40.
Brink is currently in custody at the Maricopa Country Jail, police officials said, while Francis remains outstanding at this time.
Francis was absconded from her probation officer and is currently on the run. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kristine Francis to ask to call 480-312-5000.
