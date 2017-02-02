Scottsdale Police Department need help identifying bank robbery suspect

The suspect at Amtrust Bank located at 8764 E Shea Blvd. (Submitted Photo).

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that robbed the Amtrust Bank, 8764 E. Shea Blvd.

On Monday, Jan. 30 at approximately 1:30 p.m., a female subject entered the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 30 years old, 5-foot to 5-foot-2 tall, around 160 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing sunglasses, a red long-sleeved shirt, dark colored pants and sneakers with white socks.

The suspect fled the bank in an older model four door sedan driven by an unknown accomplice.

Anyone with information relating to this bank robbery is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. Anonymous tips can be left at www.Tipsoft.com or 480-312-8477.

