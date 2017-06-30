Scottsdale Police Department warns of new ‘jugging’ crime trend

The Scottsdale Police Department has arrested two people for vehicle burglary, in connection to a new crime trend to hit the Valley called “jugging,” police officials say.
On June 28, Nathaniel Ray House Jr., 25, and accomplice, Qu Nesha Lache Ward, 23, were arrested by Scottsdale police officers in connection to a May 18 vehicle burglary, subsequently leading to a month-long investigation.
In this new “jugging” trend coming out of Houston, Texas, criminal gang members will generally stake out banks and ATM’s, watching for people leaving with bank bags or envelopes, and will follow the victims to other locations, police say. The suspects then burglarize the victim’s vehicle while the victim is away.
At 10:15 a.m. on May 18, the Scottsdale Police Department responded to a vehicle burglary call in the parking lot of the Albertson’s at 2785 N. Scottsdale Road.
It was learned that the victim had made a cash withdrawal at a bank just prior to arriving at the grocery store, police say. Night-time unit detectives later took over the case, and identified House and Ward as suspects.
After a month-long investigation, detectives arrested the suspects on June 28, police officials said.
House has been tied to seven separate incidents with a total monetary loss of approximately $10,000. House is a documented gang member from Houston, police officials say.
Ward is being charged with one count of burglary from a vehicle.
The Scottsdale Police Department’s safety tips to Valley residents include:
- Keep large amounts of cash and other values out of public view
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Never leave cash and other values in public view inside your car
- If you see something suspicious, call the police.
