Scottsdale police investigating shooting at Maya Day and Night Club

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting inside the Maya Day and Night Club that sent a man to the hospital as the alleged assailant is still on the loose.
Two men had an altercation at about 1:40 a.m. in the nightclub at 7333 E Indian Plaza on Sunday, Oct. 22, according to a Scottsdale Police Department press release update Monday, Oct. 23.
At some point during that altercation, one of the men produced a handgun and fired one round, striking the other male, reported Scottsdale Police Officer Kevin Watts, noting the shooter fled the scene during the mass exodus that ensued following the gun shot.
The male victim was transported to an area hospital where he was reportedly treated for non-life-threatening injuries from the isolated incident involving the two parties. There were no other injuries.
The alleged suspect is described as a black male, 6-foot-two to 6-foot-three, medium build and with what is reported as medium length dreadlocks, according to the release. He was believed to be wearing a red shirt and white pants at the time of the altercation.
This incident is actively being investigated. No further information or details are available at this time. Anyone with information pertinent to this incident is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.
