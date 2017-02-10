Scottsdale police officers save 4-year-old from abduction

The Scottsdale Police Department has arrested Tiffany N. Baginski for the kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy from his apartment home Thursday, Feb. 9.
Scottsdale police officers responded about 2:50 p.m. yesterday to an apartment at 6600 E. Avalon on a missing child call for service, according to a Feb. 10 press release.
At that time, the child was last seen in the front room of the apartment with a closed screen (front) door, police officials say. “The caregiver was in another room when she heard an adult female voice coming from the front of the apartment,” said Sgt. Ben Hoster in a statement. “When the caregiver went to check the front room, the screen door was open and the child was gone.”
Officers then locked down all of the streets in the neighborhood and began stopping and checking all vehicles attempting to leave the area.
“At approximately 3:20 pm, a patrol officer located the victim child walking with Baginski in an alley by the Circle K at 3050 N. 68th St. Baginski was quickly arrested and the child was returned to his family unharmed,” Sgt. Hoster said.
The investigators have now learned that Baginski had walked up to the screen door of the victim’s residence and lured the victim outside to take him. The victim and the suspect were unknown to one another.
Baginski, who lives locally, is being held on Kidnapping and Custodial Interference charges. The case remains under investigation, police officials say.
