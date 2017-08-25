Scottsdale police officers transition to advanced body cameras

The Scottsdale Police Department has announced the replacement of their current Axon on-body cameras with an updated version.
The new cameras, Axon Flex 2, will be worn on the shoulder or affix to glasses, as opposed to the chest mounted deployment of the current system.
This change will provide officers with higher definition recording, a wider view lens and overall a more advanced system, police officials say.
The 140 cameras are being replaced at no cost as part of the police department’s contract with Axon. Before the end of the calendar year, 60 additional Flex 2 cameras will be purchased as part of the current budget, and bring the Patrol Division to full deployment, police say.
