Scottsdale police release sketch of elderly woman’s abductor

The Scottsdale Police Department has offered an update on the 94-year-old victim who was abducted from her home on Tuesday, Nov. 7, as well as released a sketch of the suspect.
At 6 a.m. on Nov. 7, an unknown male subject forced his way into a woman’s residence in the area of Camelback Road and north 68th Street, where the victim was bound, placed in the trunk of her car and driven away from the scene. Just after 1:30 p.m., the victim was able to free herself from the trunk of her car, which was now parked in a parking lot at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, 7014 E. Camelback Road.
Police officials say the victim is recovering from injuries at a local hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery. Specific details of the injuries will not provided to insure the privacy of the victim, Scottsdale police officials said.
A sketch of the suspect has been developed from information learned thus far in the investigation. Anyone that recognizes the suspect or has information they feel may be related to the case is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-8477 or visit www.Tipsoft.com.
“This case is being actively investigated and is a priority of our Investigative Services Division and entire Department,” Sgt. Ben Hoster said in a Nov. 9 email.
“In this case, as with most significant crime investigations, we must balance the desire for information by the public and media with our duty to maintain the integrity of the investigation. As we move through the investigative process we will provide information as it is becomes available. We ask for the continued understanding and patience of our media partners as we investigate this extremely sensitive case.”
The suspect is described as a “clean cut” white male in his mid 30s, police say.
