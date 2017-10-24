Scottsdale police respond to family dispute that resulted in death

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 the Scottsdale Police Department responded to a domestic dispute call for service in the area of 134th Street and Via Linda Road.

Upon arrival, Scottsdale police officers encountered two individuals in the front yard area of the residence with one subject running back into the home once officers were at the scene of the domestic dispute.
Scottsdale police officers reportedly heard a gunshot shortly after arrival, which prompted officers to initiate barricade procedures, according to Police Officer Kevin Watts.

“The call originated as a family disturbance with possible shots fired,” Mr. Watts explained in an Oct. 24 phone interview with the Independent. “Several residents in nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and a perimeter was established.”

Police say the person was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the home.

Scottsdale police report no other people were injured and no arrests were made.

