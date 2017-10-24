Scottsdale police respond to family dispute that resulted in suicide

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 the Scottsdale Police Department responded to a family dispute call for service in the area of 134th Street and Via Linda Road.
Upon arrival, Scottsdale police officers encountered two individuals in the front yard area of the residence with one subject running back into the home once officers were at the scene of the domestic dispute. Scottsdale police officers reportedly heard a gunshot shortly after arrival, which prompted officers to initiate barricade procedures, according to Police Officer Kevin Watts.
The police department does not routinely report on suicides; however, the timeline of events prompted officers to conduct barricade activities to ensure neighboring residents were not in harms way.
Scottsdale police report no other people were injured and no arrests were made.
