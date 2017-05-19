Scottsdale police seek suspects from 2016 liquor burglary

May 19th, 2017 Comments:

The Scottsdale Police Department is seeking information on these suspects accused of robbing a liquor story in Old Town Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying two suspects wanted for burglary.

At 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16, 2016 two male subjects committed a burglary at the Rock Bar, 4245 N Craftsman Court, in Old Town. The suspects gained access to the business and took approximately $2,100 worth of liquor, according to a press release.

The first suspect is described as white male, 20-30 years old, wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with the number “23” across the chest. He is wearing a gray baseball hat, jeans, and has a black beard and mustache with a skinny build.

The second suspect is white male in his 30s, wearing a blue plaid jacket with a dark green plaid shirt underneath and khaki cargo shorts. He is wearing a large, yellow farmer`s hat, has shoulder length straight brown hair with a little facial hair and glasses and has a medium to heavy build.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S) or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie