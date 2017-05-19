Scottsdale police seek suspects from 2016 liquor burglary

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying two suspects wanted for burglary.
At 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16, 2016 two male subjects committed a burglary at the Rock Bar, 4245 N Craftsman Court, in Old Town. The suspects gained access to the business and took approximately $2,100 worth of liquor, according to a press release.
The first suspect is described as white male, 20-30 years old, wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with the number “23” across the chest. He is wearing a gray baseball hat, jeans, and has a black beard and mustache with a skinny build.
The second suspect is white male in his 30s, wearing a blue plaid jacket with a dark green plaid shirt underneath and khaki cargo shorts. He is wearing a large, yellow farmer`s hat, has shoulder length straight brown hair with a little facial hair and glasses and has a medium to heavy build.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S) or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.
