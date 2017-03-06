Scottsdale pro-rodeo tradition continues with 2017 events

Celebrate rodeo history with Parada del Sol’s 64th annual Rodeo from Thursday, March 9, to Sunday, March 12, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road.
The Parada del Sol Rodeo is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctioned rodeo, and is one of the most prestigious sanctioned rodeos in the country, according to a press release.
This historical event will consist of four action-packed performances, and includes bull-riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, as well as other family-friendly activities.
Attendees will also have the chance to explore a western marketplace full of unique vendors two hours before every rodeo complete with shopping, food, and live music, the release stated.
To kick off a fun filled weekend, there will be a bull riding event on Thursday night featuring a specialty act with rodeo clowns and the famous one armed bandit act.
The schedule includes:
- PRCA Bullriding, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9;
- Parada del Sol sanctioned rodeo at 7 p.m., with a HoeDown dance following the rodeo, Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12;
- Parada del Sol sanctioned rodeo 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
Tickets are available through http://paradadelsol.net/or get them out at WestWorld from the Parada Box Office beginning March 9. The box office will open two hours prior to each performance starting time.
For more information regarding the Parada del Sol Rodeo, visit www.paradadelsol.net or call 480-990-3179.
