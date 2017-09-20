Scottsdale Public Library program receives state partnership

Fun With Math & Science is a curriculum developed by Scottsdale Public Library that is set to be implemented in several libraries statewide.
The curriculum provides families with strategies to support the development of mathematical and scientific thinking in young children ages 3 to 5. Through each of the program’s six weeks, a new science or math concept is introduced, supporting growth and development of young children.
The program was originally written and first implemented in 2012, and underwent revisions in 2015, according to Early Learning Coordinator at the Scottsdale Public Library Mariko Whelan.
“The program creates an environment where learning math and science concepts is fun and engaging,” Ms. Whelan said in a Sept. 20 written response to e-mailed questions. “It emphasizes playful interactions between the child and their parent or caregiver and provides families with ideas they can use to help their child become a mathematical and scientific thinker.”
The Arizona State Library Archives and Public Records seeks to partner with the public library to expand implementation of Fun With Math & Science program to rural libraries across the state of Arizona. The city of Scottsdale applied for and was awarded a $61,600 grant from the state library to do so.
With this funding, the library can provide training and support to other libraries to implement Fun With Math & Science.
Scottsdale City Council accepted the grant on consent with unanimous approval at a Tuesday, Sept. 19 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
With the acceptance of the grant, an early learning specialist is expected to be hired part-time for the duration of the grant.
Ms. Whelan says Scottsdale families are very engaged when participating in the program, and classes fill up and regularly generate a waiting list.
“We were excited and honored that one of our signature programs was considered so valuable that they wanted to share it with other library systems across the state,” she said.
“Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) education are important concepts that need to be introduced at a young age. Fun with Math & Science provides exposure to these concepts in an age appropriate, engaging way. Sharing this program with other communities will give children the opportunities to participate in a program that they may not otherwise have access to.”
