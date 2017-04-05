Scottsdale Public Library seeks summer teen volunteers

Apr 5th, 2017 Comments:

Scottsdale libraries are looking for friendly, energetic and responsible teens between the ages of 14-17 to assist over the summer and potentially earn class credit for their donated time.

Volunteers will help with the 2017 Summer Reading Program and other special library projects, such as Reading Buddies.

Volunteer applications can be picked up at any Scottsdale Public Library or online at scottsdalelibrary.org/teen/volunteers.

Applications are available and accepted through May 12 only.

Scottsdale Public Library locations are:

  • Appaloosa: 7377 E. Silverstone Drive
  • Arabian: 10215 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road
  • Civic Center Library: 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
  • Mustang Library: 10101 N. 90th Street
  • Palomino Library: 12575 E. Via Linda, suite 102

 

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie