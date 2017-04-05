Scottsdale Public Library seeks summer teen volunteers

Scottsdale libraries are looking for friendly, energetic and responsible teens between the ages of 14-17 to assist over the summer and potentially earn class credit for their donated time.
Volunteers will help with the 2017 Summer Reading Program and other special library projects, such as Reading Buddies.
Volunteer applications can be picked up at any Scottsdale Public Library or online at scottsdalelibrary.org/teen/volunteers.
Applications are available and accepted through May 12 only.
Scottsdale Public Library locations are:
- Appaloosa: 7377 E. Silverstone Drive
- Arabian: 10215 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road
- Civic Center Library: 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
- Mustang Library: 10101 N. 90th Street
- Palomino Library: 12575 E. Via Linda, suite 102
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.