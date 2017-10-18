Scottsdale Realtor receives appointment at annual conference

Arizona Realtors held its annual leadership conference on Oct. 12, appointing 2018 state and regional officers of the association, including Scottsdale Realtor, D. Patrick Lewis to the executive committee.
Members of Arizona Realtors were also recognized for their contributions to the industry through community involvement and leadership, according to a press release.
Lori Doerfler, Arizona Realtors 2018 president begins her term on Dec. 1, serving with 2018 president-elect, Mr. Lewis; Vice President, Mary Roberts and Treasurer, Jan Leighton.
The conference also recognized members and associations for their contributions to the community, which included the 2017 Arthur Crozier Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes a member who has tirelessly provided exceptional service to the association’s strategic focus areas, to 2014 Past AAR President, Evan Fuchs.
The Tyler Strout Vision Award recognizing a professional who is the best prepared with the highest standards was given to CEO Michelle Lind, the press release stated.
Also announced at the event were two grants from The Arizona Realtors Foundation for Housing & Community Outreach as a part of the annual foundation challenge. One grant of $1,000 will be awarded to the Phoenix Association of Realtors to install a micro-library at Luci’s at the Orchard. The Yuma association will receive a $2,000 grant toward transforming vacant space into a neighborhood park.
