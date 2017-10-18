Scottsdale represented in NFL breast cancer awareness show

From left is Tanya Graham, Angela Olander, Pamela Hall, Julie Englert, Theresia Reed, Pamela Castro, Christine McKissack and Amber Johnson. (submitted photo)

Among 150 breast cancer survivors and high-risk breast and cancer ovarian cancer individuals, was Scottsdale resident and Cigna employee Pamela Castro, dancing and being honored during the Oct. 15 Arizona Cardinals game.

Ms. Castro and other Cigna employees were present as a new pink ribbon was unveiled during the half-time show.

Participants were joined by the lead singer of Sister Sledge, Kathy Sledge, who sang, “We are family,” according to a press release.

The special Cardinals Breast Health Awareness game event was sponsored by Cigna, as the two entities work together for the eighth consecutive year to educate the community about breast health and the importance of preventive screenings during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

