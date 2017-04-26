Scottsdale resident announces pursuit of Democratic nomination for Senate

Arizona attorney, community activist and Scottsdale resident, Deedra Abboud, 45, wants to change the political conversation.
On Monday, April 10, she chose to officially take action by announcing her campaign to pursue the Democratic nomination as the U.S. Senator of Arizona.
Mrs. Abboud’s firm handshake, blue eyes and Southern twang stand out on a first impression. After the 2016 presidential election, Mrs. Abboud says she knows of people who got divorces based on disagreements over who was elected the American President. Due to this, she also knew people who feared going to the grocery store and being harassed because of their physical characteristics and beliefs.
“Although we have always had that a little bit, it was huge last year,” Mrs. Abboud said. “I decided that no matter who won, the damage was done. We needed to start talking about unity and start working on unity. I wanted to figure out how I was going to participate in that.”
She expressed that if elected the U.S. Senator for Arizona in 2018 — which is held by Sen. Jeff Flake — Mrs. Abboud would focus on four specific issues. She is passionate about quality education for children, an economy that is beneficial to all families, proper and affordable healthcare, and “commonsense immigration reform,” her campaign website states.
Mrs. Abboud fell in love with Arizona after vacationing here and made the decision to move from Little Rock, Ark. in 1998.
During her educational career Mrs. Abboud recalls learning very few cultural aspects about Islam and only the sexist misconceptions of the religion. From a Protestant Christian household and an adamant feminist, Mrs. Abboud tried to explain to Muslim classmates in college why they should convert to Christianity.
To better understand what she was not taught, Mrs. Abboud studied the Quran and officially converted to becoming a Muslim in November 1998.
“Anyone who converts from one religion to another — something just speaks to you,” she said. “You feel it in a different way rather than taking it for granted because that’s what you grew up learning.”
Mrs. Abboud learned that Muslim women have many freedoms including the rights to work, their own money, voting, inheritance and divorce. When it came to studying the Quran, Mrs. Abboud liked how simple everything was laid out.
“I liked the logic of it,” Mrs. Abboud said about studying Islam. “It was not just that I could read it, but that I could go and find out the why. It’s not good enough that I’m supposed to do something, I need to know why.”
Mrs. Abboud has a background in ethics and diversity training as the founder of the Global Institute of Solution Oriented Leadership. In Mrs. Abboud’s consulting firm, she conducts seminars with small businesses, employed individuals struggling at their job, and other companies to train them on how to have a more solutions oriented mindset.
Through this business, she also trained Phoenix supervisors for years on diversity. Mrs. Abboud has practiced immigration and estate planning law for five years. After the 2016 presidential election, she stopped taking clients for both businesses and returned to community advocacy work.
Mrs. Abboud said that she wanted to run for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate for Arizona and not just a smaller, more local position because this is where she believes she can make the most change. She wants to remove the “gridlock in D.C.” because the “representatives in the U.S. senate are not representing the values of the people of Arizona,” Mrs. Abboud said.
She also wants to speak in “plain language” and use the type of rhetoric that all people will understand when it comes to the complications of politics.
“I believe I can bring a different conversation to our government in Arizona and our government in D.C., so that all people can benefit from the rational ‘we can do this together’ mentality, and also my solution-oriented mindset,” Mrs. Abboud said.
