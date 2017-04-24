Scottsdale resident earns prestigious accolades from ACG

A Valley attorney, and north Scottsdale resident, who has been one of the cornerstones of the Association for Corporate Growth-Arizona Chapter over the years is receiving a significant recognition from ACG Global.
ACG has named Brian Moll, Partner at Quarles & Brady and former President of ACG-Arizona, as a recipient of the 2017 Meritorious Service Award.
The award is the highest honor ACG bestows on its members, with Mr. Moll being one of just seven recipients this year out of the more than 14,000 ACG members globally, according to a press release.
Mr. Moll will receive the honor at the 2017 Intergrowth Conference, ACG’s signature global event, which will be held later this month in Las Vegas. He says he was gratified to join such a select group of leaders in ACG worldwide.
“I am very honored to receive the Meritorious Service Award,” he said in the press release. “ACG is a tremendous organization that has given me a lot personally and professionally, and I am pleased to have been of service to ACG and its members over the past 10 years. The Meritorious Service Award is a great honor and I would like to thank ACG for this recognition.”
Mr. Moll has been a part of the ACG Arizona chapter since its founding over 10 years ago.
He has held multiple chapter positions including board president, vice president, program committee chair and committee member for Deal of the Year Award. Additionally, Mr. Moll has served as an ACG Global board director and has been involved with the association’s public policy initiatives.
Mr. Moll is an attorney at Quarles & Brady, LLP, representing middle-market companies and private equity firms in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital.
