Scottsdale resident elected VP General for local DAR

Several members of the Grand Canyon Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution represented the state of Arizona at the 2017 Continental Congress event, held June 28-July 2 in Washington D.C.
The Daughters of the American Revolution Continental Congress is a time-honored tradition that has been held in the nation’s capital, as the annual national meeting of the DAR membership since the organization’s founding in 1890, according to a press release.
During the meeting, Honorary State Regent, and Honorary Grand Canyon Chapter Regent, Stephanie Troth of Scottsdale was elected Vice President General for a three year term. Arizona State Regent and Grand Canyon Honorary Regent, Terri Mott says she was pleased with the representation from the state of Arizona.
Those in attendance include over 3,000 delegates representing the membership of the 185,000 daughters for all over 50 states, the District of Columbia and many international chapters.
The first fall luncheon meeting of the 180-member chapter will be Saturday, Sept. 2. Guests are welcome.
Go to grandcanyon.arizonadar.org.
