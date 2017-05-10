Scottsdale resident looks back on 1970s Playboy bunny life

Scottsdale resident, Bobbie Walters, has recently published a self-written book reminiscing on her time in the Playboy Club in both New York City and the Miami Plaza Club, Hotel, & Resort during the early 1970s.
Bobbie was a Playboy bunny for one year in New York City before she transferred to the Miami Club in July 1971. Prior to transferring to Miami, Bobbie met a man, the man of her dreams, during her time at the NYC Club and although this man was 40 years older than her, Bobbie did not let that stop her.
“I have wanted to write this book for a very long time because I wanted Jules’ memory to live on. He was the love of my life, there isn’t a day that I don’t think about him,” said Bobbie Walters. “I loved my time at Playboy, it was my dream job and I went to the club everyday excited to work. I wanted to show what took place and all the hard work that was involved behind the scenes being a bunny.”
A successful woman entrepreneur in Miami, Bobbie opened a nail salon called Mr. Nails in 1976, the first in Ft. Lauderdale.
When times were tough, Bobbie and her late husband Jules moved to Scottsdale to be closer to her family. Bobbie has been a Scottsdale resident since 2003, and lived here with Jules until his passing in 2006.
Ever since 2003, Bobbie has loved the vibrant scene of Scottsdale and watching it grow.
She enjoys golfing and attends Waste Management every year with her husband Jimmy. Chances are, if you ever run into Bobbie, she will be dining at her favorite restaurant, Orange Sky.
To learn more about Bobbie’s incredible life, Ageless is being sold through Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Ageless-Bobbie-Walters/dp/1945849010.
