Scottsdale resident named notMYkid interim board chairman

Scottsdale resident, Kelly Conner Rubin, has been named as interim board chairman of notMYkid, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring positive life choices for youth by providing prevention education and leadership workshops.
“I am very proud of the work and impact that notMYkid has had on thousands of youths throughout Arizona and I am honored to accept the position of Interim Board Chairman,” said Ms. Rubin, a senior vice president for Alliance Bank of Arizona, in a prepared statement. “As a mother and step-mother of four teenagers, I am well aware of the social and personal challenges that kids face in today’s society and I am thankful to be a part of such an important organization.”
A Scottsdale resident, she is originally from Calgary, Alberta, according to a press release, adding that she attended the University of Alberta for her bachelor of arts degree and a bachelor of commerce degree.
Her master of business administration was received from the University of Phoenix, the release stated, noting that her work experience is exclusively in the banking industry.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.