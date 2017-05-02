Scottsdale restaurant begins selling Kaleidoscope juices

Scottsdale restaurant, Kale & Clover has announced a fresh pressed juice partnership with Kaleidoscope Juice, to now offer juice, cleanses and special treats to patrons.
Located at 20511 N. Hayden Road, Kale & Clover will be offering 50 percent off a bottle of juice, or 25 percent off a one-day cleanse to celebrate the new partnership.
Kaleidoscope Juice was started by Alexandra Maw out of her home kitchen, according to a press release. She began delivering juice to friends and family, and set up at the downtown Phoenix farmers market.
Kaleidoscope became one of the first companies to start code pressing in Arizona, the press release stated.
Kale & Clover will be the only north Scottsdale restaurant to carry a wide variety of Kaleidoscope’s juices, including Hot Yogi, Trinity, Turmeric Flush and Charcoal Water. Each juice has unique ingredients that benefit the body in a particular way, the release stated.
Kaleidoscope’s three cleanses, The Original, The Advanced and Build Your Own will also be available. Each cleanse is available in a carrying case for easy grab and go.
Cleansing is used to help rid the body of toxins. Digestion takes about 80 percent of the body’s energy. By drinking organic juice, the body is flooded with nutrients (about three pounds of produce per juice) and is better able to harness energy to begin healing outstanding issues. By focusing on adding in optional nutrition, old toxic buildup is finally able to be released and eliminated, the press release stated.
In addition to these nutritious drinks, the restaurant will offer a special Kaleidoscope snack: gluten free protein cookies, which have amassed a cult-like following.
“We are constantly looking for ways to bring the very best to our guests. Kaleidoscope is a clear front-runner when it comes to cold-pressed juice,” Kale & Clover owner, German Osio said in the press release. “We look forward to partnering with a group that so perfectly understands that quality can be tasted in the final product and that eating mindfully can be an indulgent experience.”
For more information visit www.kaleandclover.com.
