Scottsdale Rotary’s exchange student returns after year abroad

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale welcomed home Rotary International Youth Exchange student Alexandra DeWeese.
Miss DeWeese studied abroad in the Netherlands during the 2016-17 school year, joining more than 8,000 students who participated in the program last year, forty of which studied in the Netherlands.
Past Club President, Max Rumbaugh, introduced Miss DeWeese to Rotarians and guests at a recent luncheon meeting held at McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion. She shared memories of her host families, fellow students and her studies.
By sharing her own culture and embracing a new one in an exciting new country, Alexandra helped to foster global understanding, learned a great deal about herself and the country of Netherlands in the process. Rotary Youth Exchange was an opportunity of a lifetime for Alexandra and she expressed gratitude to every Rotarian for who made it happen.
Miss DeWeese, who graduated in 2016 from Scottsdale’s Pinnacle Peak High School, seized the opportunities to go to school overseas, make new friends, learn a new language (Dutch) and meet fellow exchange students from around the world. Past President, Mary Blank noted that being a Rotary exchange student truly changed Alexandra’s life and extended deep gratitude to Alexandra’s parents for sharing their daughter within the wide world of Rotary Youth Exchange.
The Rotary Club of Scottsdale gave Alexandra her blazer to show herself off as an exchange student. The Rotary Blazer is a type of “uniform” for formal occasions and RYE student speaking engagements. Alexandra kept up the Rotary tradition to adorn her blazer with pins and patches she traded with other RYE students or picked up in places she visited as evidence of her RYE experiences.
With her RYE travels complete, Alexandra will be attending Cambridge Rindge & Latin High School in Cambridge, Mass.
