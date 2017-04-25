Scottsdale school board approves new employee insurance provider

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board unanimously approved a new health insurance vendor for its employees on April 20.
A special meeting held at Coronado High School included an action item to approve Kairos Health Arizona, Inc. as the employee insurance provider for the 2017-18 school year.
The governing board voted 5-0.
The district’s insurance committee met on April 12, where vendors were invited to present. After presentations, discussion and questions, the committee reached a consensus, according to the SUSD meeting agenda.
The insurance committee is made up of classified, certified and administrative employees, in addition to the payroll and benefits department’s representatives, according to Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Specialized Services, Dr. Pam Sitton.
Employees will now be using Blue Cross Blue Shield as their health-care provider, which was one of the deciding factors by the insurance committee, SUSD Chief Financial Officer, Laura Smith said.
“The committee liked the Blue Cross Blue Shield coverage, the prices are less,” said Ms. Smith at the April 20 meeting.
Valley Schools, the district’s current insurance provider, reportedly offered to match Kairos offer, Ms. Smith said.
“It was the coverage, it was the transparency, it was Blue Cross Blue Shield that offered some benefits the other program didn’t have,” Ms. Smith explained of the committee’s decision to recommend a new provider.
