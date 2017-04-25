Scottsdale school board approves new employee insurance provider

Apr 25th, 2017 Comments:

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board is comprised of, from left, Sandy Kravetz, Allyson Beckham, Kim Hartmann, Pam Kirby, and Barbara Perleberg, Superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell and Executive Administrative Coordinator Sondra Como. (photo by Melissa Fittro)

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board unanimously approved a new health insurance vendor for its employees on April 20.

A special meeting held at Coronado High School included an action item to approve Kairos Health Arizona, Inc. as the employee insurance provider for the 2017-18 school year.

The governing board voted 5-0.

The district’s insurance committee met on April 12, where vendors were invited to present. After presentations, discussion and questions, the committee reached a consensus, according to the SUSD meeting agenda.

The insurance committee is made up of classified, certified and administrative employees, in addition to the payroll and benefits department’s representatives, according to Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Specialized Services, Dr. Pam Sitton.

Employees will now be using Blue Cross Blue Shield as their health-care provider, which was one of the deciding factors by the insurance committee, SUSD Chief Financial Officer, Laura Smith said.

“The committee liked the Blue Cross Blue Shield coverage, the prices are less,” said Ms. Smith at the April 20 meeting.

Valley Schools, the district’s current insurance provider, reportedly offered to match Kairos offer, Ms. Smith said.

“It was the coverage, it was the transparency, it was Blue Cross Blue Shield that offered some benefits the other program didn’t have,” Ms. Smith explained of the committee’s decision to recommend a new provider.

Tags: , , , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie