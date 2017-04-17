Scottsdale school board votes 3-0 approving Dr. McNeil resignation

A special Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board meeting was held April 12, to approve the provisional resignation of Dr. David McNeil, Assistant Superintendent.
The meeting was at 9 a.m. at the SUSD district office, 7575 E. Main Street.
Three of the five governing board members were present, rendering a 3-0 vote to accept the resignation, according to SUSD Public Information Officer, Erin Helm, in an April 17 emailed response to questions.
Board members Allyson Beckham and Pam Kirby were absent.
Dr. McNeil’s resignation was accepted with certain conditions, Ms. Helm said of the provisional resignation.
“As for what those conditions might be, I couldn’t say, because we don’t discuss personnel matters,” Ms. Helm said.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.