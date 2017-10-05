Scottsdale Schools bond projects: Pima Elementary reviews campus construction plans

Armed with brick samples, paint swatches and a square of carpet, the Scottsdale Unified School District and hired hands presented plans for their next rebuild to the Pima Elementary School neighborhood.
The Pima Elementary School community gathered in the school cafeteria during the late-afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 4, to discuss the school’s future renovations and construction timeline.
In addition to Scottsdale Unified School District officials, representatives from Core Construction and architectural team Orcutt Winslow, parents, teachers and community members gathered to see initial plans of their school.
The school rebuild comes after SUSD voters passed a $229 million bond in November 2016 to replace and upgrade failing infrastructure — including the rebuilding of eight elementary schools.
In tandem with rebuilding the campus, Pima Elementary School, 8330 E. Osborn Road, is set to re-open as a traditional school in August 2018.
According to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Steve Nance, a traditional school offers specific learning programs such as Phonics, has teachers arranging its classroom desks in rows and cuts back on assemblies and other events that would take away from classroom time. The investment to implement the traditional model includes $92,000 in Saxton math curriculum and Spalding phonics programing.
SUDS’s elected leaders voted 5-0 on March 21 to move forward with implementing a traditional school philosophy and to begin the remodel planning.
SUSD officials saw artist renderings of the proposed design at a Sept. 8 Governing Board study session held at Mohave District Annex, 8500 E. Jackrabbit Road.
The plans for Hopi Elementary include single-story buildings, with classrooms planned for the northwest side of the site, administration and multi-purpose room in the center, and a new soccer field in between the softball fields and the buildings. In addition, the overhead power lines will be buried underground to make room for a playground.
A Pima Elementary rebuild committee comprised of Principal Alexis Cruz-Freeman, Assistant Principal Kimberly Mills, four parents, three teachers, and a facilities coordinator has been created.
In September, Tom O’Neil, education leader at Orcutt Winslow, walked the governing board through the firm’s proposed plans for the school, pointing out the desire to incorporate aesthetic features that matched the neighborhood such as red brick and the use of natural light. A second architectural firm hired by SUSD in December to design other schools going through the rebuild process, Hunt and Caraway Architects, is also assisting on the project.
“I came to the first meeting with nothing, and I mentioned to the group I met with, this is really uncomfortable,” Mr. O’Neil explained on Nov. 4, of his normal presentation-style meetings. “I didn’t feel it was appropriate to come up with something when I hadn’t met or talked, or went through the community. So the first step was to come out and see your school.”
Along with a presentation, the architectural teams brought samples of their selected carpet, red brick, and color swatches.
Mr. O’Neil says the project is on-budget and has applied for pre-applications and permits.
“We wanted to be architecturally responsive; we wanted to have the school fit into the neighborhood,” he said, noting Ralph Raver’s mid-century modern homes in the area.
Design elements Mr. O’Neil picked out for the school’s exterior includes slender columns, bright colors, thin overhangs and sideways blocks.
“We introduced the red brick as an element on each of the three buildings, and we have some signage — we used yellow to get some excitement to it and articulation to it that this is the school of Pima, Pima Elementary,” he explained. “The balance of the school will be a warm gray, so it will be kind of neutral.”
Orcutt Winslow Interior Design Leader Vince Rieselman explained the firm’s thought process behind the colors and materials used on Pima Elementary by showing the actual size, color and type of traditional red brick selected from the Phoenix Brick Yard Company.
“This is the size and color we’ve selected for these walls, so they’re staged throughout the campus so you can kind of identify entrances. It’s a real material, it’s not artificial,” he explained. “We’ve gone through and selected colors that won’t fade as quickly as others — we’ve introduced this natural desert yellow.”
Textured paint and a metal paneling will be used to finish off edges.
Classrooms will all be uniform in size and casework, Mr. O’Neil said, and plans include opening up Granite Reef Road for bus and parent drop-off. Additionally, Pima’s plans also show room for growth, where additional classrooms can be built as the school grows, Mr. O’Neil said.
“What’s not shown here is the classroom building actually has the ability to expand,” he said. “When we see all those kids coming back from the charter schools into the public system, we can expand and build actually eight more classrooms on this campus.”
The formal meeting lasted less than one hour, and yielded minimal questions — two of which were about the trees on the campus. Ms. Cruz-Freeman added that AzMERIT testing next spring will be a priority, and the school will work with the construction team to ensure there won’t be disruptions.
Superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell closed the meeting by noting her work at the district level to address classroom expectations and changes, and outdoor learning spaces.
“I also want you to know, as we are doing in other schools, we are taking time to sit down with staff after (fall) break,” Dr. Birdwell said. “To talk about classrooms, classroom expectations, things that haven’t been working. If you could make a change what would it be?”
Dr. Birdwell gave an example of the lack of space for student backpacks inside some of the classrooms.
“We’re working on a solution for that,” she noted.
“Share with your colleagues to think about, when you think about outdoor learning space what comes to mind? We’re going to make sure that on these wonderful campuses that we create really nice outdoor space — whether it’s taking a student out to read outside or to interact with the environment — we want to make sure we provide spaces for you that are appropriate in Arizona heat.”
The current construction timeline is:
- November 2017 – Shovels in, fences up, ground work
- December 2017 – Vertical construction begins
- Summer 2018 – New buildings open to students and staff.
