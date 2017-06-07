Scottsdale Schools launches gifted academy for children

The Scottsdale Unified School District has announced the launch of a gifted pre-kindergarten academy for 4-year-old children next fall.
Interested families with children who will be 4-years-old be Sept. 1 can register for testing at gifted.susd.org, according to a press release.
There is still room for more tiny geniuses in the GPA, resulting in the district adding additional admission testing dates:
- Monday, June 12
- Tuesday, June 20
- Tuesday, June 27
The district also offers private testing on Saturdays for an additional fee, the press release stated. Qualified children typically demonstrate superior verbal and quantitative skills.
Families can also attend a Pre-K Academy informational meeting at Redfield Elementary School at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at Redfield Elementary, 9181 E. Redfield Road in Scottsdale.
The GPA is designed to meet the unique learning needs of gifted preschoolers through hands-on, project-based, accelerated learning. Students will get early instruction in art, music and science, all taught by a certified teacher with specialized training in education for gifted children.
For more information, visit gifted.susd.org.
