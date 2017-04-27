Scottsdale Schools launches gifted pre-kindergarten academy

The Scottsdale Unified School District has announced that it is launching a gifted pre-kindergarten academy for four-year-old children, beginning next fall.
There is still room for more tiny geniuses in the GPA, so the district has added the following admission testing dates:
- Tuesday, May 9
- Wednesday, May 10
- Thursday, May 11
Interested families with children who will be four years old by Sept. 1 can register for testing at gifted.susd.org, according to a press release. Also offered by the district, is private testing on Saturdays for an additional fee. Qualified children typically demonstrate superior verbal and quantitative skills.
The GPA is designed to meet the unique learning needs of gifted preschoolers through hands-on, project-based, accelerated learning, the press release stated.
Students will get early instruction in art, music and science, all taught by a certified teacher with specialized training in education for gifted children.
Redfield Elementary will be home to the GPA, and families have several upcoming opportunities to visit Redfield to learn more about the program.
Gifted program tour dates:
- 1-3 p.m. Friday, April 28;
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.
GPA informational meetings:
- 5:30 p.m. June 5;
- 5:30 p.m. July 11.
Redfield Elementary is at 9181 E. Redfield Road in Scottsdale. Families can sign up for the tours at gifted.susd.org.
