Scottsdale Schools officials discuss Pima Elementary overhaul

When students start school in August 2018, the Pima Elementary School community is hoping to have a new campus and a new school model.
The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board met Thursday, Sept. 7 for a study session to discuss the outlook for the kindergarten through fifth grade school in southeast Scottsdale.
On March 21, Scottsdale Schools’ elected leaders voted 5-0 to move forward with implementing a traditional school philosophy, and to begin the remodel planning.
Scottsdale Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell says Pima’s teachers and faculty are entrenched in training this year to transition their classrooms to the traditional model next year.
According to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Steve Nance, a traditional school offers specific learning programs such as Phonics, has teachers arranging its classroom desks in rows and cuts back on assemblies and other events that would take away from classroom time. The investment to implement the traditional model includes $92,000 in Saxton math curriculum and Spalding phonics programing.
The September study session included the school district’s top officials and elected leaders meeting at Mohave District Annex, 8500 E. Jackrabbit Road, with architect and construction officials involved in the district’s bond projects.
In November 2016 Scottsdale Unified School District voters approved a $229 million bond to rebuild and replace needed infrastructure within the schools. Pima Elementary School — in addition to Hopi, Hohokam and Cheyenne — was at the top of the list for rebuilding.
“Right now Pima is moving forward,” Dr. Birdwell explained to the governing board at the study session. “One of the reasons we pushed Pima forward, if you will recall, Pima has a curricular shift going on simultaneously. We thought it was in the best interest of Pima to open as a new school, while its brand new curriculum was being done.”
Dr. Birdwell says that their goal is to keep both changes on the same timeline, but that may not be possible.
“What we’ve done is we’ve actually combined two of the major architectural firms, this is an effort to try and expedite some of the architectural drawings so we can move forward,” said Chief Operations Officer Louis Hartwell during the meeting.
Firms that presented to the governing board were Orcutt Winslow and CORE Construction to go over exterior artist renderings and the construction phases.
The second architectural firm contributing to the plans is Hunt and Caraway, Dr. Birdwell said.
“Although Hopi is complicated, this is a complicated build too,” Mr. Hartwell said. “What’s special on this one is we have an aerial utility line that’s going to have to be put underground because right where they’re out is going to be a playground.”
The plans for Hopi Elementary include single-story buildings, with classrooms planned for the northwest side of the site, administration and multipurpose room in the center, and a new soccer field in between the softball fields and the buildings.
Tom O’Neil, education leader at Orcutt Winslow walked the governing board through the firm’s proposed plans for the school, pointing out the desire to incorporate aesthetic features that matched the neighborhood such as red brick and the use of natural light.
The Pima Elementary School rebuild has been broken down into four phases:
- Phase 1: Dec. 1-22;
- Phase 2: Dec. 26-May 25, 2018;
- Phase 3: May 25, 2018-July 27, 2018;
- Phase 4: July 30, 2018-Dec. 28, 2018.
SUSD expects to get shovels in the ground and fences up starting in October, with vertical construction beginning in November.
