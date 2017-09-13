Scottsdale Schools postpones lobbyist services IGA

An agenda item to renew an Intergovernmental Agreement with Chandler Unified School District for lobbyist services was pulled and tabled from a Sept. 12 Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board meeting.
The purchasing agreement item was pulled from the consent agenda prior to a vote, with Superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell stating the district needed more time to gather new information.
“We ask at this time that be tabled, the information was not correct — that was older information, we actually have newer information that we would bring back to you,” Dr. Birdwell explained at the meeting.
The SUSD Governing Board agenda states the lead agency, which in this agreement is Chandler Unified School District, would be responsible for procuring lobbyist services registered in the state of Arizona, in accordance with the School District Procurement Code. The IGA would embolden Chandler to pay for services and bill the participating districts annually.
The meeting was held at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave.
