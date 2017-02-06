Scottsdale seeks business insight to help reach goals

The Scottsdale Economic Development Department is launching an online feedback portal to help ensure that city’s strategic plan remains targeted in areas most beneficial to Scottsdale businesses.
Business representatives can complete the online feedback form online at mindsuitemetrics.com/scottsdale-e-d, which takes about 15 minutes or less, a press release states.
Respondents are not required to provide personal information to participate, and thus may remain anonymous. Responses provided via this portal are administered by TheMindSuite, which will aggregate the data and make it available to the city and the community.
Scottsdale City Council approved the Economic Development Strategic Plan on Feb. 15, 2015. It was developed with significant input from the business community via one-on-one meetings and focus groups, as well as extensive economic research, the release states.
The plan was designed as a five-year strategy, and is now two years into that plan.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.