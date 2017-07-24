Scottsdale seeks changes to 2 Preserve trailheads

The city of Scottsdale is seeking the approval of a conditional use permit for the redevelopment of a pair of trailheads in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve both with single-family residential, environmentally sensitve lands zoning in two separate active projects.
The city is looking to redevelop the Fraesfield Trailhead and the Granite Mountain Trailhead, according to a pair of project narratives. The narrative for the Granite Mountain Trailhead is dated for July 10 while the Frasefield Trailhead narrative is dated for July 11.
Both narratives state the proposed design was developed to minimize impact to the native desert environment and surrounding neighbors while restoring existing areas of disturbance. The main goal of renovations is the “continued success, support and protection of the Preserve,” according to both narratives.
