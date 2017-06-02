Scottsdale settles lawsuit resulting from 2015 accident

The city of Scottsdale has settled with Maria Catalina Ibarra Lopez in the amount of $37,500 stemming from a lawsuit she filed against the city following a multiple vehicle accident that occurred Nov. 12, 2015 in the town of Queen Creek.
Scottsdale City Council approved the settlement amount at its May 23 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Ms. Ibarra Lopez filed a notice of claim with the city seeking $185,000 in damages as a result from injuries she claims to have sustained as a result of a motor vehicle accident involving a city vehicle operated by
Scottsdale Police Officer Alex Dyer, according to a May 23 staff report.
In the report, staff states the city denies any liability and contends Ms. Ibarra Lopez’s husband, who was driving another vehicle involved in the accident, is at least partially, if not wholly, at fault for the accident and associated damages.
The council action May 23 will lead to the formal dismissal of the case at Maricopa County Superior Court.
