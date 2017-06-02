Scottsdale settles police medical disability claims

The city of Scottsdale is offering a settlement to a former police officer in the amount of $425,848 to settle a claim over medical benefits needed as a result of injuries sustained while on the job with the Scottsdale Police Department.
Identified as “Ms. Jensen,” city officials say, in a May 23 staff report, she sustained numerous serious injuries in a motorcycle accident during the course and scope of her employment with the city of Scottsdale.
Scottsdale City Council on May 23 approved the medical benefits claim through Resolution No. 10812 at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
“As a result of her injuries, she has been unable to return to work as a police officer of the city,” a city staff report states. “The city has accepted her claim and has paid medical and temporary disability benefits.”
The claim has been administered by the city since she was injured in 2002. There was one earlier dispute, which was settled, regarding the amount of permanent disability payment to which she was entitled., city officials say.
“On Aug. 25, 2014 the council approved settlement of that dispute. The city now wishes, subject to council approval to settle Ms. Jensen’s supportive care claim,” the staff report states. “The settlement will be affected by the payment of $75,000 and the purchase of an annuity, along with associated costs.”
In these cases, the employee has a lifetime ability to reopen the case as their medical needs change.
Now she and the insurance carrier have agreed to resolve her claim to her supportive care benefits, which are essentially continuing medical costs related to the injury, by having those costs funded by an annuity paid for by the carrier, according to city spokesman Kelly Corsette.
Mr. Corsette contends it is undisputed that she is entitled to supportive care, and she and the carrier each made their own determination that they wanted to have that future liability fixed in amount, which agreement was approved by the Industrial Commission.
Scottsdale officials say outside legal counsel has advised the municipality to accept the settlement to avoid future exposure of liability.
