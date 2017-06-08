Scottsdale slates property tax levy public hearing

Coined a “Truth in Taxation” hearing notice, the city of Scottsdale is changing its primary property tax levy.
According to state law, municipalities are required to publish certain notices that pertain to changes associated with assessing primary tax rates on local properties, both residential and commercial.
A public hearing on Scottsdale’s proposed property tax levy is 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The city of Scottsdale will reduce its primary property tax rate slightly — from $0.5071 per $100 of assessed value to $0.4956 in Fiscal Year 2017-18.
Mainly because of the 2 percent statutory adjustment, however, the average homeowner in Scottsdale will pay up to about 3 percent more in primary property tax next fiscal year, which Scottsdale City Council had forgone over the last several fiscal years. Individual experiences may differ based on unique property variances.
About 11 cents of every dollar in property taxes paid by Scottsdale property owners goes to the city, the remaining 89 cents goes to public schools, Maricopa County, community colleges and various special taxing districts, the release states.
And of the 11 cents of every dollar paid by Scottsdale property owners, more than half (6 cents) goes to support voter approved bond programs, city officials say.
The amount of property tax paid is based on two factors: the tax levy set by the city and the assessed value of the property, which is determined by the county.
Furthermore, in compliance with Arizona Revised Statutes, Scottsdale is notifying its property taxpayers of its intention to raise its primary property taxes over last year’s level.
Scottsdale is proposing an increase in primary property taxes of up to $576,363 or 2.08 percent, the city notice states.
For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Scottsdale’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to increase from $48.55 (total taxes that would be owed without the proposed tax increase) up to $49.56 (total proposed taxes including the tax increase).
This proposed increase is exclusive of increased primary property taxes received from new construction. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.