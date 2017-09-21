Scottsdale student named Top 30 finalist in STEM competition

Arjun Moorthy, a student at BASIS Scottsdale, has been named a Top 30 finalist in the Broadcom MASTERS — a prestigious Science, Technology, Engineering and Math competition for middle school students.
Mr. Moorthy was selected by a panel of distinguished scientists and engineers from a record high of 2,499 applicants in 37 states, Puerto Rico and the Department of Defense overseas, according to a press release.
For the second year in a row there will be an equal number of male and female finalists competing in the Broadcom MASTERS for more than $100,000 in awards. Broadcom MASTERS is funded and produced by the Society for Science & the Public. It seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators who will solve the grand challenges of the future.
Mr. Moorthy will travel to Washington D.C. for the final competition Oct. 19-25 to compete for more than $100,000 in awards, including a top prize of $25,000.
“These talented young scientists, mathematicians and engineers, whose projects range from computer science and mechanical engineering to microbiology and sustainability, are part of the generation that will solve the grand challenges we face today,” President of the Broadcom Foundation Paula Golden said in a prepared statement.
“For many of our finalists, their first spark of curiosity was struck by a dedicated teacher, parent or friend who took the time to ignite their personal passion. Congratulations to each of our finalists and their adult role models and mentors who have put them on their road to discovery.”
BASIS Scottsdale is a charter school at 10400 N. 128th St.
