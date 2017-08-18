Scottsdale summer lecture series delves into Arizona history

The McDowell Sonoran Preserve has announced four free lectures for everyone from hikers and bikers to history buffs and science enthusiasts.
The lecture series will be held at Scottsdale’s Mustang Library, 10101 N. 90th Street. Classes will begin at 5:30 p.m. (except Sept. 19) and run between 60-90 minutes, according to a press release.
No RSVP is necessary.
Arizona Air Disasters – WWII military crashes on San Francisco Peaks (Flagstaff) and the McDowell Mountains (Scottsdale)
- 5:30 p.m. p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22
- Blue skies, Air Force cadet training and inexperience are sometime a formula for disaster. During WWII, the Southwestern U.S. from California to New Mexico was flight training site for the Air Force of U.S. and other allies. Flagstaff, with its 12,633′ San Francisco Peak, was the site of five bomber crashes from 1941 to 1944. The McDowell Mountains have also witnessed a tragedy that left a scar still visible today. The human impact of each story is revealed through maps, photos and media clippings showing the aircraft type, date of disaster, flight path, recovery efforts and media coverage.
- Presented by: Dave Lorenz, Legacy Steward and Len Marcisz, Legacy Steward, McDowell Sonoran Conservancy
Inspired by Nature
- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19
- Mother Nature has forever been a designer. Just look around. A cursory look at our flora and fauna provides us with countless solutions for most any challenge. Can we, as humans, learn to be better designers by mimicking Mother Nature? Yes! By applying the principles of Biomimicry, this presentation will show how Mother Nature can inspire us when we design.
- Presented by: Jacques Giard, Professor of Design at ASU and Master Steward, McDowell Sonoran Conservancy
O Hohokam Civilization’s North Periphery, an archeological debate
- 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 26
- Join archeologist Scott Wood to explore the fascinating prehistory of the northern periphery of the Hohokam cultural tradition. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from one of the premiere archaeologists in Central Arizona about the relationship between the “indigenous” Central Arizona Tradition and the expansion of the Hohokam social and economic network throughout the Verde and Agua Fria watersheds; and how this process eventually gave rise to new cultural traditions between the Salt River Valley and the Colorado Plateau. Did the McDowell Mountain range play any role in all this? Come to find out!
- Presented by: Scott Wood, retired (2015) from a 42 year career with the National Forest Service. A published authority on Arizona Archeology, Mr. Wood holds a Master’s degree in Archeology from ASU.
The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy is the city of Scottsdale’s primary partner in providing volunteer services to the 30,500-acre McDowell Sonoarn Preserve, one of the largest urban preserves in the nation, according to a press release.
Go more information go to www.mcdowellsonoran.org.
