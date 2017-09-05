Scottsdale taps third-party eyes for employee benefit packages

A resolution has been adopted by Scottsdale City Council authorizing a contract with Nationwide Retirement Solutions, Inc. to provide record-keeping and administrative services for the city of Scottsdale’s 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plan and Retirement Health Savings Plan.
Additionally, the resolution authorizes the city manager or city manager’s designee to execute any future documents relating to the deferred compensation plan and retirement health savings plan.
On Monday, Aug. 28, Scottsdale City Council approved the resolution on consent during a city council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
To ensure the plans are competitive and desired by employees, the city contracted third-party consultant, Innovest, to execute a formal request for proposal process in fiscal year 2016-17.
Innovest recommended six qualified vendors, and through an employee selection committee chaired by Human Resources, Nationwide Retirement Solutions, Inc. was recommended to the city manager.
The 457 Deferred Compensation Plan is an employee-paid benefit, according to a city staff report. There is no expense to the city other than internal staff administration.
The Retirement Health Savings Plan is funded by the city of a small number of employees who draw monthly retirement benefits from the Arizona State Retirement System or Public Safety Personnel Retirement System each year.
Based on Nationwide Retirement Solutions’s response to the proposal, approach to administering the plan, services provided, the employee committee unanimously selected Nationwide Retirement Solutions.
In addition, the administrative fee structure is the most favorable to employees, the staff report states.
