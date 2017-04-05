Scottsdale to pay settlement to former city police officer

Scottsdale City Council Tuesday, April 4 authorized the settlement of $140,073 to a former Scottsdale police officer — the result of a dispute between the municipality and the former officer over medical and disability benefits.
These two documents were filed before the Industrial Commission of Arizona and relate to a dispute between the city and Ms. Jensen, a former Scottsdale police officer, according to a city staff report.
Ms. Jensen’s full name was not provided in the staff report.
While in the course and scope of her employment, Ms. Jensen suffered several serious injuries in a motorcycle accident on Feb. 27, 2002.
These injuries prevented her from returning to work as a police officer for the city, a staff report states. The city did accept her claim and paid medical and temporary disability benefits.
However, a dispute between Ms. Jensen and the city arose over the amount of permanent disability benefits. Council approved a settlement in that dispute on Aug. 25, 2014.
With council’s approval, the city will settle Ms. Jensen’s supportive care claim this time around. According to a staff report, the settlement will be effected by the payment of $75,000 and the purchase of an annuity.
Funds for the settlement will come from the city’s Risk Management Workers Compensation fund and the city’s excess insurance carrier for the claim. AIG will reimburse the cost.
Todd Lundmark, who has represented the city as outside council throughout the matter, recommended the settlement to avoid any future litigation costs and the risk of greater future exposure.
