Scottsdale Vice Mayor Klapp elected to lead Valley Metro agency

Scottsdale Vice Mayor Suzanne Klapp has been selected as Chair for the Valley Metro RPTA for the fiscal year 2017-18 term, beginning July 1.
“A robust and thoughtfully planned regional transit system is a crucial component to a stronger future for everyone who calls the Valley home,” Vice Mayor Klapp said in a press release.
“Valley Metro RPTA remains focused on this, and I am pleased to lend my experience and perspective to the effort.”
Also elected to serve are Vice Chair, Glendale Councilmember Lauren Tolmachoff, and Treasurer, Chandler Vice Mayor Kevin Hartke.
Valley Metro RPTA is the regional public transportation agency providing coordinated, multi-modal transit options to residents of greater Phoenix. With a core mission of building the community, driving the economy and serving riders, Valley Metro plans, develops and operates regional bus service and alternative transportation programs for commuters, seniors and people with disabilities.
The Board is comprised of elected officials from 15 cities and towns and Maricopa County.
Elected to serve beginning July 1, for Valley Metro Rail:
- Chair – Mesa Councilmember Christopher Glover
- Vice Chair – Phoenix Councilmember Thelda Williams
“The goal of Valley Metro Rail is to bring together more people with more destinations throughout the Valley,” said Mr. Glover in the press release. “The cooperation of all of our cities is imperative to achieve that mission. It is an honor to be the Chair and I can’t wait to get started with my colleagues on the Board as we work to maintain transparency in the planning, managing and operations of our Valley’s rail system.”
Valley Metro Rail plans, constructs, operates and maintains the light rail/high-capacity system in the greater Phoenix area. The Board is comprised of elected officials from five member cities who provide policy direction for rail service.
