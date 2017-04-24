Scottsdale volunteer enforces handicapped parking for 20 years

Name: Tami Harris
Where I live: Santa Fe ll McCormick Ranch
When & why I moved here: We moved to Scottsdale in 1985 from Crown Point, Ind. We were so tired of subzero temperatures and 20 foot snow drifts.
What I like most about living here: It is definitely the weather but also the people are the best. Everyone here is from somewhere else and it is easy to make friends.
Activities I enjoy: I love volunteering for the Scottsdale Police Department and enforcing handicapped parking. I have been involved with this for over 20 years.
Clubs/organizations: I was director of the Scottsdale Rose Garden. I also am CERT (Certified Emergency Response Team) qualified. Previous member of CIPPAS and the Scottsdale Citizens Academy, I have been Block Watch Captain for nearly 30 years.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others: I am very involved at St. Patrick’s Catholic Community and belong to six ministries there. Spending time volunteering with SPD. I find it VERY hard to say NO to people in need.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Get to know your neighbor! This is so important to keep your community safe. Take some of the courses offered by the city and for us older citizens, Scottsdale has two of the BEST Senior Centers.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I’ve seen a lot of changes over the last 32 years. And things seem to be going in the right direction. So I think I’ll just sit back and enjoy things the city offers.
My family: My husband Avery is my best friend. I am also very fortunate that my daughter in Law, Paige and my two grandchildren, Ashten, 16 (going on 30) and grandson Scott, 14 and her family live in Scottsdale.
Avery has a son Jay and his wife Leslie, they live in Orange County. There is a lot of extended family, friends and neighbors. I have a great support system.
What I do: I am currently unemployed, possibly looking for something part time work as a nurse. This past Christmas I worked for See’s Candy and that was most interesting. I enjoy going to our pool and will never turn down a luncheon with friends.
People who are an inspiration to me: I like to listen to the advice of my family, friends and my Pastor Fr. Eric Tellez. Then evaluate all the information before making any decision.
My advice to today’s youth: PLEASE do well in school and keep going for your dream. Remember ALL things are possible in this country.
