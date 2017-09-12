Scottsdale Water Citizen Academy earns ‘Program of the Year’ accolades

The Scottsdale Water Citizen Academy, a multi-week program designed to give residents an inside look at all facets of Scottsdale Water, has been recognized as Public Education Program of the Year at the 32nd Annual WateReuse Symposium.
The Scottsdale Water Citizen Academy, which is open to Scottsdale residents and key stakeholders, is held twice a year and explains all aspects of Scottsdale Water operations, planning and policies, according to a press release.
In addition to classroom-style presentations, participants get a first-hand look inside Scottsdale’s state-of-the-art facilities and watch demonstrations on daily operations from lab work to water main repair.
A key part of the academy is the focus on Scottsdale’s water reuse efforts with a tour inside the Advanced Water Treatment facility, widely recognized as one of the world’s most innovative water purification projects, the press release stated.
“One of the most surprising things we learned this year in the Water Academy was when it comes to water reuse, you can take raw sewage in Scottsdale and in less than 24 hours you can have water that is the same quality as bottled water,” said academy participant Kelli Kuester in a prepared statement.
“I think something like that would take days or even weeks and the fact that it happens day-in day-out every day in less than 24 hours. That’s an amazing and very impressive fact.”
Award applicants were judged on various components of the water reuse public education program including curriculum, classroom instruction, tours, onsite participation, peripheral materials and how the outreach enhances a better appreciation of water resources, management and conservation.
The fall 2017 Scottsdale Water Citizen Academy is currently full. To be added to a mailing list to be informed when registration opens in the spring, email WaterAcademy@ScottsdaleAZ.gov.
