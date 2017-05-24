Scottsdale water users can expect increases as city finalizes fiscal year rates, fees

The rates are a changin’ at the city of Scottsdale.
During a public hearing held May 23, municipal chieftains presented to Scottsdale City Council their anticipated rate and fee changes heading into the new fiscal year.
The city of Scottsdale begins its next fiscal year Saturday, July 1.
The Scottsdale General Fund, which provides for day-to-day operations of the city, is tentatively $265.6 million for fiscal year 2017-18. Forty-seven percent of those funds are derived from local sales taxes, whereas property tax levies, state-shared revenues and charges for services account for the majority of local funds.
Scottsdale Water Resources Director Brian Biesemeyer during the May 23 public hearing outlined various rate increases expected to hit local households and businesses who use municipal water and sewer services within city limits.
“The big cost drivers we are seeing this year is the CAP allocation that is rapidly increasing,” he told city council.
Mr. Biesemeyer last month told city council the state of Arizona — along with the other western states — are experiencing a 15-year drought. He says residents can expect a 2.9 percent increase in water costs while sewer fees will see an uptick of 2.6 percent.
According to Mr. Biesemeyer, the proposed increases will equate to $3,564,000 in additional revenue for both water and sewer costs. The Scottsdale Water Department budget has been proposed at $16.9 million in fiscal year 2017-18.
“In the last few years we have been using all of that allocation with the effort to recharge,” he said of the city’s CAP allocation. “We have the ability to pump groundwater if we were to lose any of the allocation.”
According to water officials, the water level of Lake Meade, which provides water to California, Nevada and Arizona, is at historically low levels.
Mr. Biesemeyer says the cost of water will likely continue to rise. The city, he says, is part of an interstate effort through the state of Arizona coined the “Drought Contingency Plan,” which helps keep water flowing at reasonable costs if drought levels persist.
Sewer infrastructure costs are fueling the need for sewer fee increases, Mr. Biesemeyer contends.
“Over the last eight years the weighted increase for sewer and water is 8 percent, which is 0.5 percent annually,” he explained. “We set our rates only on our costs.”
The rest of the changes discussed at the May 23 public hearing were nominal in nature and identical to a presentation made a month earlier.
Scottsdale Community Services Department Executive Director Bill Murphy outlined a proposal where the city would hire two full-time social workers to administer outreach programs for those who have been convicted of driving under the influence.
“This is a joint effort we are doing with Scottsdale Municipal Court,” Mr. Murphy told council.
“As the court renders its decision they (court participants) will go down the hall for a screening from our staff. We are very optimistic that this program will be well reviewed by human services and the court.”
Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon outline changes to fire safety inspections, which is currently set at $159 for the evaluation of one to nine structures. The new fee would be $477 for 10 or more structures.
Scottsdale Tourism Director Karen Churchard outlined a series of nominal changes to Marshal Way Bridge fees, downtown alley closure fees and on-street parking space closure fees.
North Valley News Editor Terrance Thornton can be contacted at 623-445-2774 or at tthornton@newszap.com