Scottsdale’s first microlibrary will open at Chaparral Park April 11

Scottsdale Public Library will make books easily available to people at city parks by opening “Books2go” microlibraries at locations throughout the city.
The first permanent installation will open at Chaparral Dog Park at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, when Mayor Jim Lane will lead a ribbon cutting of the microlibrary, which, appropriately, looks like a doghouse, according to a press release.
The public (and their dogs) are encouraged to attend.
“What’s better than relaxing in a beautiful setting with a good book?” asked Mayor Lane in the press release. “I think people will really enjoy being able to borrow books at places where they aren’t usually available. Here they can let Fido run around while they spend some time with Hemingway. It’s a great combination.”
Scottsdale’s Books2Go libraries won’t just be smaller than their brick-and-mortar cousins, they will be filled with books donated by the community instead of ones purchased by the library. No checkout or return will be required – patrons can borrow books and return them on the honor system.
Library volunteers will routinely check the microlibraries and restock them when necessary, the release stated. This will be Scottsdale’s first permanent Books2go installation.
A temporary version has been open at the Saturday farmers market in Old Town Scottsdale over the past several months.
To build Scottsdale’s first microlibrary, the city tapped Experience Matters, a local nonprofit that connects the talents of experienced adults with the diverse needs of nonprofit organizations.
They helped the library secure the talents of Jim Nance, an Intel Encore Fellow, who built what may be the world’s first library in a doghouse. He also built one in the shape of a barn, which is used at the farmers market.
Additional permanent Books2go locations are planned, but have not been selected, the release stated.
Learn more about all of Scottsdale Public Library’s locations and services at ScottsdaleLibrary.org.
