Scottsdale’s LITAS For Girls receives $2.5K for STEM outreach

The Society for Science & the Public has announced it is awarding a $2,5000 STEM Action Grant to LITAS For Girls, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit that encourages young women to become the next generation of STEM leaders.
The award was part of a total $120,000 in grants distributed to innovative organizations and science research programs throughout the country, according to a press release.
This grant will help fund the LITAS For Girls summer incubators, chapters and technology showcase. In addition, the grant will allow LITAS to support students with additional research such as transportation, free lunches and laptops to rent.
It will also contribute to the funding of LITAS curriculum development and online programs that help students learn computer science.
Through the STEM Action & Research Grant Program, the Society aims to fund cutting-edge, mission-driven organizations and support teachers who are leading students in authentic STEM research projects.
“It is more important than ever that we recognize and support grassroots organizations using creative approaches to extend and enhance STEM education for young people. Likewise, I’m thrilled that the Society for Science & the Public is able to provide exemplary teachers with the tools they need to engage their students in scientific research,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public, in the press release.
The Society for Science & the Public is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding scientific literacy, effective STEM education and scientific research.
