Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch sees an era of revitalization

The latest development for McCormick Ranch is a new era of refreshing and remodeling to many of the area’s commercial centers, homes and landscapes.
Encompassing approximately eight miles in the heart of Scottsdale, McCormick Ranch is a 45-year “young” master-planned community. It is renowned for its rich heritage, grace and harmony, which is leading the community and homeowners to a new era of revitalization, according to a press release.
The improvements are enhancing the Ranch not only in a renewed way, but updated and in some cases more efficient, increasing the value and legacy of the community.
“The Ranch is a highly desired place to live work and play,” McCormick Ranch Property Owners’ Association Executive Director Jaime Uhrich said in the press release.
“It is a fully developed community, without vacant land and has been for a long time. Now is an exciting time for homeowners and commercial property owners on the Ranch, it is a phase of improvement, enhancement and rejuvenation. Throughout the Ranch there are numerous improvements currently under construction including new home additions, updates, and remodeling, as well as new plans for retail shopping centers, a master landscaping plan and more. In some cases projects are tear downs and complete rebuilds. I encourage you to drive through the Ranch and you will be amazed to see all the changes!”
This revitalization is leading the community and homeowners to go through the remodeling process, which requires all MRPOA home owners and commercial property owners to follow the Architectural Control Committee process, the press release stated.
“The MRPOA Architectural Control Committee has seen a significant increase in ACC submittal applications since 2015 with 363 applications and in 2016 – 603 applications and for 2017 – there are 400 submittals thus far,” Mr. Uhrich explained in the press release.
McCormick Ranch residents show a strong commitment to protect and preserve the aesthetic values for all properties, both residential and commercial. It is the intention of the McCormick Ranch Property Owners’ Association that all aspects of every property on McCormick Ranch be aesthetically appealing.
To oversee and enforce the association’s architectural requirements, they have created the Architectural Control Committee, which reviews and enforces the aesthetic integrity of the community by helping the residents through the application process. When reviewing architectural requests, the ACC’s overall goal is to seek harmony of the external design and location in relation to surrounding structures and topography.
“Most homes in McCormick Ranch were built in the late 1970s, and will need to be touched up and brought to the new standards of living of today,” Longtime homeowner Wendy Black Rodgers said in the press release.
“This is a lovely area and it needs to stay relevant, beautiful, and updated for the aesthetics and styles of today. I encourage you to follow the ACC process, go to your sub-association, go to meetings, go to the city, follow the rules, and it will get done, the MRPOA is there to guide you.”
McCormick Ranch is the product of careful planning with a 45 year of history. It has grown into a mature community of more than 3,100 acres with 8,900 homes, condominiums and apartments, and home to 25,000 residents. The Ranch is surrounded by 10 lakes, parks, and 25 miles of bike paths, eight shopping centers, seven churches, two hotels, a golf course, hospital, library and a school.
