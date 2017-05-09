Scottsdale’s Museum of the West opening 3 summer exhibits

Scottsdale visitors and residents looking for something cool to do this summer needn’t look far.
Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is opening three new exhibitions in June spotlighting the Grand Canyon, Western film history, and the bronze sculptures of Prescott, Arizona artist John Coleman.
Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is located in downtown Scottsdale at 3830 N. Marshall Way.
New summer exhibits are:
Grand Canyon Grandeur: June 6-Dec. 31
This exhibition, on loan from the A.P. Hays Collection, includes more than 50 striking and historically important portrayals of one of the world’s most revered natural wonders, according to a press release. Oil paintings, watercolors and prints dating from the 1850s to the 1930s capture the ecological, sociological and visual diversity of the Grand Canyon, while showcasing a range of artistic styles.
Thomas Moran, Eanger Irving Couse, Gustave Baumann and Gunnar Widforss are among the celebrated artists included in this exhibition.
Of Spirit and Flame: John Coleman Bronzes: opens June 6
This selection of more than 20 bronze sculptures by award-winning sculptor and painter John Coleman celebrates one of the nation’s most important artists of the American West, as well as the arts patronage of the collectors Frankie and Howard Alper. Mr. Coleman’s stories about Native American culture are conveyed throughout the exhibition, as his artistic process is illuminated.]
The Rennard Strickland Collection of Western Film History: June 20-Sept. 30, 2018
This inaugural exhibition features Western film posters, lobby cards, and associated ephemera and memorabilia dating from the 1800s to the present, curated from the world’s largest — and most historically important and inclusive — collection of Western film graphic arts.
The first of many planned exhibitions featuring posters and objects from the collection, it celebrates the American West, cowboys, Native Americans, the history of the movie industry, and the power of the West’s cultural legacies. The exhibit also pays tribute to Rennard Strickland whose collection of more than 5,000 items was acquired in late 2016 in an education and community partnership between Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, and the Arizona State University Foundation for A New American University.
For more information visit www.scottsdalemuseumwest.org.
